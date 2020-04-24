Police charged a St. Johnsbury man on Friday with a February burglary.
Daniel Berube, 38, was arrested and charged with burglarizing CCR Sports on February 1. He is due in Caledonia County Superior Court to answer the charge on August 10.
In an unrelated case, Berube pleaded not guilty on March 16 to felony unlawful trespass of an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor violation of conditions of release. Police accused Berube of squatting in a vacant St. Johnsbury home for the third time in the month of March. Berube was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on the condition that he stay 300 feet away from 1155 Concord Ave. in St. Johnsbury.
