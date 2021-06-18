A St. Johnsbury man was released on conditions Monday after pleading not guilty to a felony charge of eluding a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of simple assault with fluids and reckless or gross operation of a motor vehicle.
Tristan Garcia, 21, is accused of leading St. Johnsbury Police on a high speed chase in April before leaving his vehicle on Breezy Hill Road and fleeing into the woods on foot, until he was tracked down and taken into custody.
Garcia was ordered by the court to abide by a 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew at his residence and to not posses or consume alcoholic beverages while the case is pending.
Caledonia County Superior Court
According to police, the alleged incident began after St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Aaron Rivard responded to a complaint received about the “erratic and dangerous” operation of a motor vehicle. The suspect vehicle was located at the Champlain Farms store on Portland Street. Sgt. Rivard then pursued the vehicle north on Railroad Street and right onto Mill Street where the vehicle swerved between lanes, said police.
The vehicle then turned right onto Concord Avenue, then Pleasant Street and then Breezy Hill Road at what police estimate were speeds of up to 65 mph.
“Sgt. Rivard then observed the right rear of the vehicle collide with a telephone pole adjacent to Sky View Lane on the south side of the roadway,” said police.
The vehicle then went back into the northbound lane of Breezy Hill Road where it slowed and came to a stop. The operator then fled from the vehicle into a wooded area where he was pursued and apprehended by Sgt. Rivard, Cpl. Steve Hartwell and Ofc. Davis Guyer.
But police say Garcia did not go peacefully.
“While in custody he became disorderly,” reads the report. “Spitting on the officers and stomping on their feet. He was evaluated for injuries, refused treatment, but was transported to NVRH by CALEX Ambulance.”
If convicted of all the charges Garcia faces a possible sentence of up to eight years in prison and a $7,000 fine.
