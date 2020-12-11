St. Johnsbury Man Charged With Bloody Main Street Assault

The Caledonia County Courthouse. (File Photo By Andrew McGregor)

A St. Johnsbury man was charged with felony assault after police allegedly saw him beating another man on Main Street this summer.

William J. Garrett, 35, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Monday to felony aggravated assault and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on the condition that he does not engage in violent or threatening behavior. The court also ordered Garrett to immediately report to his probation officer upon release and not have contact with Christopher Sargent, 42, while the case is pending.

