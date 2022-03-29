St. Johnsbury Man Charged With Fentanyl Trafficking After ‘Break From Reality’

A St. Johnsbury man accused of stealing tip jars from local businesses was charged with trafficking fentanyl after police found him behaving strangely in the hallway of an Eastern Avenue apartment building over the weekend.
Nicolas Balch, 42, pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and several other charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Tuesday and was released on conditions and $5,500 in unsecured appearance bonds.
St. Johnsbury Police say Balch was likely under the influence of his own product when he was arrested at 178 Eastern Avenue on Saturday.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Balch appeared to be heavily impaired by drugs as he was unsteady, erratically moving and displaying facial and body spasm/twitches and while in the middle of speaking would stop to make uncontrolled guttural vocal sounds,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. George Johnson in his report. “Balch also started stamping on his own foot for no determinable reason (and) at one time had what appeared to be an instantaneous break from reality. In speaking with Balch about his curfew and him being out Balch said ‘George I was not out I’ve been here all f****n night,’ referring to 178 Eastern Avenue. Balch’s curfew states that he is to be at 160 Clarks Avenue apartment 2.”
Police were called to the Eastern Avenue building at 5:52 a.m. after receiving a report from residents that there was a male subject claiming to be a St. Johnsbury police officer trying to break into an apartment so he could “smoke crack,” according to the report.
“It should be noted that I have been employed by the St. Johnsbury Police Department for over 10 years and know that Balch has never been employed as an officer by this agency nor any other police agency,” wrote Cpl. Johnson.
Balch is under a court-ordered curfew related to pending charges filed in February of burglary, petit larceny and unlawful mischief.
Police say he was searched and found to be in possession of crack cocaine and 143.5 milligrams of fentanyl.
According to Vermont law, a suspect in possession of 70 milligrams or more of fentanyl can be charged with trafficking.
Balch is also accused of taking tip jars from the East Garden Chinese Restaurant, Dunkin’ Donuts and Eastern and Main Market Deli.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.