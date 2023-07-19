St. Johnsbury Man Charged With Repeated Sexual Assault

A St. Johnsbury man has been charged with repeated sexual assault and three other counts of domestic violence.
Drayton Liberatore, 21, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday which include felony charges of aggravated sexual assault - repeated and first-degree aggravated domestic assault. Liberatore also pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault.
Deputy State’s Attorney Ben King asked Judge Justin P. Jiron to hold Liberatore without bail based on the repeated violence in the police affidavit and the danger to the public.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Mr. Libertore does pose a substantial threat of physical violence to this community as evidenced in the affidavit where he reported to have threatened the purported victim with a gun and locking her in a bedroom,” said King during the arraignment.
But defense attorney Amy Davis convinced the judge to release Liberatore on conditions that included his release into the custody of his father, William “Bill” Liberatore, 56, at 12 St. Mary Street, Apt. 2 in St. Johnsbury.
“He is 21 years old,” said Attorney Davis. “He has no criminal record, whatsoever, therefore he has no failures to appear. This is his first charged offense. He is not a risk of flight. He doesn’t have any money to his name, he doesn’t have any contact outside the state of Vermont…He was released and he appeared today. He was here on time, he was here early to face these charges.”
William Liberatore, who spoke from the witness box during his son’s arraignment, told the court he had a criminal record, including burglary and petit larceny. William Liberatore also told the court his son had lived with him for about six years.
Drayton Liberatore will be subject to a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. pending trial and he can only leave the property accompanied by his father. When Drayton Liberatore was arrested, he was held on $1,000 bail, but his family bailed him out. Judge Jiron kept the $1,000 bail in place.
According to the state, the allegations against Drayton Liberatore involve violent acts over several days.
“The defendant was suffocating her during this particular time and she had to, according to the affidavit, had to scratch and fight to get the defendant to stop from suffocating,” said King. “They’ve included pulling her hair, snapping her head back and forth, pushing her into a car window, smashing her head, hand off the wall and hitting a stud and also wrapping her arms around her body in such a manner that her rotator cuff had been torn.”
According to St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Jasmine Hendry, the police report also includes a statement from the 41-year-old female alleged victim.
“He told me once he had that (gun),” said the alleged victim. “I wasn’t getting out I was getting dead bolted in the bedroom and Billy wasn’t going to let her her out. I would get a five gallon bucket to pee and sh** in and if he had to he would hand cuff me and he wasn’t joking.”
Deputy State’s Attorney King also told the court that he had learned that Drayton Liberatore had made numerous threats against other community members. However, Attorney Davis responded by telling the court that there was no evidence of that in the police report.
“It’s a red herring meant to distract the court from what the court really should be focused on,” said Davis.
Drayton Liberatore faces a possible sentence of ten years to life in prison and up to a $50,000 fine on the repeated sexual assault charge. The other charges carry a possible sentence of up to 18 years in prison and $35,000 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.