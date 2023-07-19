St. Johnsbury Man Charged With Repeated Sexual Assault
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.

A St. Johnsbury man has been charged with repeated sexual assault and three other counts of domestic violence.

Drayton Liberatore, 21, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday which include felony charges of aggravated sexual assault - repeated and first-degree aggravated domestic assault. Liberatore also pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault.

