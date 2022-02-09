A St. Johnsbury man has been accused of sexually assaulting a young girl at a Kirby residence in August of 2014.
Charles E. Mosier, 29, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to felony charges of aggravated sexual assault on a victim under the age of 13 and sexual assault - no consent. He was then released on conditions pending trial by Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin Jiron.
Deputy State’s Attorney Claire E. Burns asked the court to set a condition of release restricting Mosier’s access to females under the age of 16 while on release. But the request became a bit of an issue after Mosier’s defense attorney, Sam Swope, revealed that Mosier works at St. Johnsbury Academy.
Caledonia Superior Court
“He works at the Academy in the kitchen,” said Swope. “He actually works for a contractor so he would come into contact with that demographic just by virtue of his job. But then he would be around, presumably, all sorts of other employees who would mitigate any harm to the public based on the allegation.”
Judge Jiron then modified the state’s requested condition so it prohibited Mosier from having intentional contact with females under the age of 16 - unless he is in the company of another adult.
“So that should allow Mr. Mosier to continue working without running afoul of that condition,” said the judge.
But not at St. Johnsbury Academy.
“This employee is no longer working in our food-service program,” said SJA Spokesperson Tammi Cady on Wednesday.
Mosier was an employee of Aladdin Food Service. Academy officials say that when he was hired he was subject to all the background checks required of a school employee.
Attorney Swope said Mosier has one prior misdemeanor conviction on his criminal record.
Prosecutor Burns also asked the court to set a condition #4 which would require that Mosier only be released into the custody of a court-appointed custodian. But Attorney Swope successfully argued against that condition.
“The imposition of a #4 person is, of course, a significant restraint on Mr. Mosier’s liberty,” said Attorney Swope. “These are only charges. He has not been convicted of a crime. I think the other conditions are more than sufficient to protect the public from the alleged behavior.”
Judge Jiron agreed.
“I’m not going to impose a condition #4,” said the judge. “Despite the seriousness of the offense, but considering the age of the offense and Mr. Mosier’s otherwise not-extensive criminal record.”
Mosier’s other release conditions include an order that he have no contact with and stay 300 feet away from the alleged victim including her home, vehicle and school and that he not engage in violent, threatening or tumultuous behavior.
Mosier faces a possible sentence of three years to life in prison if convicted.
