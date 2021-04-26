St. Johnsbury Man Charged With Sexual Abuse Of Seven-Year-Old Girl

Vermont State Police charged a St. Johnsbury man with lewd and lascivious conduct with a child on Monday.
Brandon Neville, 37, is accused of sexually abusing a seven-year-old girl in a Lyndonville home on April 19. The alleged incident was investigated by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Department of Children and Families. Police say they were aided in the investigation by the Caledonia SIU and Child Advocacy Center.
Neville was cited to appear at Caledonia County Criminal Court on May 17 at 8:30 and was released.
