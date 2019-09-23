Police arrested a St. Johnsbury resident for aggravated domestic assault Sept. 14.
According to a report, James Lunnie Jr. was taken into custody following an incident that allegedly took place in the early morning hours. He was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Sept. 16.
