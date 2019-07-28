Lucien Riggie, 33, of St. Johnsbury, was cited for allegedly driving on a suspended license and violating conditions of release July 19.
A St. Johnsbury Police officer reportedly observed Riggie perform a motor vehicle violation and pulled over his vehicle. In the subsequent investigation, police allegedly found Riggie to hold a suspended license. He was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.