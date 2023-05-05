St. Johnsbury Man Convicted On Multiple Charges

A St. Johnsbury man has been sentenced to serve 805 days in prison after settling multiple charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday.
Kevin Reynolds, 38, pleaded guilty to charges of felony possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of cocaine, providing false information to a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of narcotics and two counts of violating conditions of release.
Reynolds will also have to pay $1,176 in court surcharges.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to court documents, the state dismissed one charge as part of the plea agreement. The agreement was negotiated by Lyndonville defense attorney Laura Wilson and the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office.
One of Reynolds’ convictions involved cocaine that Vermont State Police found in his backpack in June of 2020.
According to court documents, Reynolds was behind the wheel of a blue 2015 Hyundai Sonata that went speeding by a state trooper in the middle of the night on Memorial Drive in Lyndon Corner.
“I received a reading of 63 miles per hour, the road’s posted speed limit is 40 miles per hour,” wrote Tpr. Nicholas Cianci in his affidavit filed in support of the charge. “I turned and attempted to stop the vehicle where it abruptly pulled into a driveway on Memorial Drive. The operator shut off the lights and immediately jumped out.”
When Tpr. Cianci approached the vehicle he noticed some items including a backpack in the front seat, a crack pipe in the center console and a tin next to it containing a small cotton ball.
Police said Reynolds later gave them consent to search the backpack which investigators said contained multiple empty needles, Narcan and a “Bong.” Police said they also found a clear plastic bag and a plastic container that both contained a white powdery substance.
“I asked Reynolds what this powder could be and he stated it was cocaine,” wrote Tpr. Cianci. “Moreover, I found what appeared to be a crack pipe in his backpack which contained a burnt substance within.”
Another charge Reynolds was convicted of involved a bag of marijuana spotted by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Jason Harris in April of 2020 after stopping Reynold’s car, which was traveling at a high rate of speed on Main Street. A search warrant was granted, and police said the bag of marijuana weighed 15.77 ounces which is a felony violation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.