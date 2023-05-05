St. Johnsbury Man Convicted On Multiple Charges
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)

A St. Johnsbury man has been sentenced to serve 805 days in prison after settling multiple charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday.

Kevin Reynolds, 38, pleaded guilty to charges of felony possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of cocaine, providing false information to a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of narcotics and two counts of violating conditions of release.

