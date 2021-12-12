ST. JOHNSBURY — A St. Johnsbury resident faces a litany of charges after being arrested Dec. 11 on Avenue A in St. Johnsbury.
At 8:29 p.m. Dec. 10, St. Johnsbury police received a complaint of a burglary in progress at an occupied dwelling on River Road. Skyler Woods, 31, of St. Johnsbury, was reported to have stolen a 58-inch flat screen television and some jewelry from the residence before fleeing in a vehicle that had been previously reported as stolen by the Lyndonville Police Department.
The victim reported that the suspect struck her car while fleeing. St. Johnsbury Cpl. Steven Hartwell located the suspect vehicle on Old Silo Road in Waterford, but discontinued pursuing it as the suspect had already been identified, and due to safety concerns after the operator drove at a high rate of speed.
The investigation led to a mobile home trailer on Avenue A. On Dec. 11, St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville Police Department officers located the vehicle parked behind the mobile home and surrounded the property until a search warrant could be obtained. Using the search warrant, entry was made into home and Skyler Woods was arrested on the above violations, in addition to an active arrest warrant out of Washington County.
The stolen television was recovered and identified by the victim. Woods was brought back to the St. Johnsbury Police Department and later lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail. The stolen vehicle was recovered and towed from the scene at the direction of the Lyndonville PD.
Woods was cited to appear Jan. 31, 2022 in Caledonia County Superior Court, criminal division, on the following charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling; grand larceny; leaving the scene of an accident (property damage); driving while criminally suspended due to DUI; eluding a police officer w/gross negligent operation; aggravated operation without owner’s consent; habitual offender; and arrest on an in-state warrant.
