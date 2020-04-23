On April 19 at approximately 12:38 p.m., the St. Johnsbury Police department was notified of a red Ford Focus in the parking lot of Walgreens on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury, with the caller stating that the driver of the vehicle seemed impaired.
Upon arriving on scene, St. Johnsbury police officer George Johnson met with the driver, Dylan Lohr, 24, of St. Johnsbury, who was showing signs of drug impairment. Witnesses advised that Lohr did drive to that location, that they had been present with Lohr at that location and did not witness him doing any drugs.
Field Sobriety Tests were conducted, and “it was my determination that Lohr was impaired by drugs,” Off. Johnson stated.
Lohr was arrested and transported to the St. Johnsbury Police Department where he was evaluated by specially trained (DRE) Drug Recognition Expert Trooper Joshua Mikkola. A blood sample was gained by consent and Lohr was released to family after being given a citation to appear June 27 in court on the charge of DUI Drug.
