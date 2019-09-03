A St. Johnsbury man who has been charged with home improvement fraud is facing a new obstruction of justice charge that alleges he intimidated the victim in the fraud case.
Acccording to state police, Ryan Kimball, 33, of St. Johnsbury, contacted Tina Desmarais of East Montpelier on Aug. 28 via the internet/text with threatening messages. Desmarais is the alleged victim of a recent home improvement fraud that was filed against Kimball recently in which she is reported to have paid him $11,000 for roof work that was never completed.
