A St. Johnsbury man charged four years ago with 23 counts of possession of child pornography will likely serve no jail time.

According to court documents, William Filgate, 70, had been facing a possible sentence of up to 89 years in prison and over $200,000 in fines if convicted on all the charges. But on Monday, Filgate pleaded guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court to two counts in exchange for a sentence of 2-5 years, all suspended, and 5 years of probation. The state dismissed the other 21 counts as part of the plea agreement.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments