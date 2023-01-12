St. Johnsbury Man Found Competent To Stand Trial, Represent Himself
Everett Simpson

BURLINGTON — A federal judge said Thursday that he has found a St. Johnsbury man charged with abducting a woman, crossing state lines, and sexually assaulting her in front of her son in Windsor County three years ago is competent to stand trial in federal court.

Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III said he also has found Everett A. Simpson, 45, formerly of St. Albans competent to represent himself at the trial.

