St. Johnsbury Man Held Without Bail For Car Thefts, Attempts To Flee

LYNDON — A St. Johnsbury man is being held without bail on a host of charges after being accused of stealing two cars and leading police on a vehicle and foot pursuit.
The incident began the morning of September 1, when Richard Kendall III, 29, of St. Johnsbury, was pursued by Lyndon Police Department while operating a stolen Subaru Impreza. Eventually, Kendell came to a stop on Mt. Hunger Road, but fled into the woods. A State Police K9 was brought to the area, but after several miles of tracking, the search was called off after Kendall was not located.
Shortly after, Lyndon Police received a report of a stolen vehicle on Kingdom Road. The new stolen car, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, was observed by Troopers, and a traffic stop was conducted on Avenue A, by the intersection of Avenue D, at 2:51 p.m. Kendall was identified as the operator of the Jeep.
Before Kendall exiting the vehicle, police say he fled the scene at a high rate of speed, nearly striking two VSP cruisers, which were traveling in the opposite direction. Kendall eventually crashed in St. Johnsbury on New Boston Road at the intersection of Pierce Road, where he was taken into custody.
Kendall is charged with five felony offenses and one misdemeanor: DUI #1 Drug, aggravated eluding law enforcement, aggravated operation without owner’s consent, grossly negligent operation, habitual offender, and possession of stolen property. He is cited to answer them on September 5 in Caledonia Criminal Court.
Troopers were assisted by members of the Lyndonville Police Department and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.