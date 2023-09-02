St. Johnsbury Man Held Without Bail For Car Thefts, Attempts To Flee
Richard Kendall III

LYNDON — A St. Johnsbury man is being held without bail on a host of charges after being accused of stealing two cars and leading police on a vehicle and foot pursuit.

The incident began the morning of September 1, when Richard Kendall III, 29, of St. Johnsbury, was pursued by Lyndon Police Department while operating a stolen Subaru Impreza. Eventually, Kendell came to a stop on Mt. Hunger Road, but fled into the woods. A State Police K9 was brought to the area, but after several miles of tracking, the search was called off after Kendall was not located.

