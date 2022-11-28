St. Johnsbury Man Indicted For Receiving Stolen Property Of Rental Car Company

Two local residents are charged with felony theft and a third for driving after being certified a habitual offender in the November round of felony indictments handed up Nov. 18 by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court in North Haverhill.
Dustin J. Adams, 38, of Bath, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender. On Sept. 30 in Woodsville, prosecutors said Adams drove a 2004 Chevrolet dump truck in the Walmart parking lot after being certified a habitual offender in December 2020 by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles, which revoked his driver’s license.
Nathan Laflamme, 35, of St. Johnsbury, was indicted on a Class A felony count of receiving stolen property. On July 12 in Bath, Laflamme is alleged to have kept a Ford Explorer belonging to Enterprise Rent-A-Car while knowing it had been stolen or probably stolen.
Nicholas J. Quimby, 33, of Lancaster was indicted on a Class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking and a Class B felony count of theft by unauthorized taking after previously being convicted on theft-related charges. On Aug. 6 in Lebanon, prosecutors said Quimby stole more than $1,500 in jewelry from a glass display case at a Walmart store in Lebanon. The Class A felony count comes after Quimby was twice before convicted of theft of property or services. In 2009, at Sullivan Superior Court, he was convicted on a felony count of receiving stolen property. In 2015 at Grafton Superior Court, he was convicted of a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.
