St. Johnsbury Man Indicted For Receiving Stolen Property Of Rental Car Company
Grafton County Department of Corrections Jail Court Courthouse

Two local residents are charged with felony theft and a third for driving after being certified a habitual offender in the November round of felony indictments handed up Nov. 18 by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court in North Haverhill.

Dustin J. Adams, 38, of Bath, was indicted on a Class B felony count of unlawfully driving after being certified a habitual offender. On Sept. 30 in Woodsville, prosecutors said Adams drove a 2004 Chevrolet dump truck in the Walmart parking lot after being certified a habitual offender in December 2020 by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles, which revoked his driver’s license.

