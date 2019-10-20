A St. Johnsbury resident was accused of petit larceny and credit card fraud following an incident on Walgreen’s in St. Johnsbury Aug. 24. According to St. Johnsbury Police, Charles Nestor, 49, broke into a vehicle parked at the pharmacy and took a wallet. He was later charged and released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Oct. 28.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Special Collections
It's the 2017 Best of the Kingdom! View the different sections to read all about the best that The Northeast Kingdom has to offer!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.