St. Johnsbury Man Raises Money For NEK Nonprofit With Personal Endurance Challenge

Jesse Holden on Mt. Pisgah with his dog Lewis. (Courtesy photo)

In a year when races have been canceled and charitable giving has fallen, one St. Johnsbury man is doing his part to raise funds and awareness while getting in miles and vertical gain.

Jesse Holden, 38, is raising money via GoFundMe for local nonprofit Umbrella, a Northeast Kingdom organization that provides services and advocacy focused on domestic and sexual violence, child care and family services and more. As part of the fundraiser, he will climb Mt. Pisgah in Westmore, as many times as possible in a 12 hour period on Dec. 19.

