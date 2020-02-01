St. Johnsbury Man Released Following Felony Assault Charges

Franklin King, right, in Caledonia Superior Court with defense attorney Sam Swope, left, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

A St. Johnsbury man has been accused of putting his wife in a choke-hold during an argument at their home Wednesday night.

Franklin J. King, 37, pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and second degree aggravated domestic assault - prior conviction and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.

