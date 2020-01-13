John Aunchman, 33, of St. Johnsbury, was cited for alleged retail theft in St. Johnsbury.

According to St. Johnsbury Police, Aunchman was reportedly observed via security video putting a bottle of wine down his pants and leaving Cole’s Redemption Center without paying Dec. 13, 2019. After an investigation, Aunchman was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Feb. 24.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments