ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury Moose Lodge 1779/Chapter 1021 hosted a fall craft bazaar on a recent sunny Sunday, with some 30 vendors displaying their wares indoors, and wood carver Rick Churchill of Afterlife Carvings in Concord, working outdoors.
Vermont Paws & Boots was the beneficiary of the day. The organization assists disabled veterans and first responders by teaming them with rescue dogs and creating a bond, allowing each to thrive again.
