St. Johnsbury Native Sparks Walkout, Change At UVM

Athena Hendrick didn’t set out to be an activist.
But on May 3, Hendrick (whose preferred pronouns are they/their) was at the center of the largest University of Vermont demonstration in recent memory, a student-led walkout in support of sexual assault survivors — and in protest of UVM’s handling of such matters.
Hendrick was the catalyst for the event.
The 22-year-old St. Johnsbury native had posted to Instagram a week earlier about an alleged sexual assault on Feb. 1, 2020, and an unsatisfactory experience with UVM’s Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Title IX Office, which investigates sexual misconduct.
Hendrick expected the usual 100 followers would see the post. Instead, thousands did.
Privately, Hendrick received hundreds of first-hand accounts from other UVM students, who were also frustrated with the school’s handling of sexual assault cases. Hendrick brought those stories to a student government meeting, reading them into the record.
That led to the walkout, which drew a crowd of about 2,000.
“I was given this platform that I didn’t know I was going to be given, and I essentially wanted people to know that they weren’t alone, and there were things that can be done,” Hendrick said.
REBUILDING
A serious student, Hendrick carried a 4.0-grade point average through the first three semesters at UVM.
In the wake of the sexual assault last year, Hendrick stopped attending classes.
Hendrick struggled with post-traumatic stress and anxiety. The alleged abuser remained on campus. Some friendships were strained. The university’s response felt lackluster.
It was a difficult time.
Hendrick considered leaving UVM — it would have been easier to transfer and start fresh — but decided to stay.
“I didn’t want to run away, even though I couldn’t go to the dining hall alone because I was so scared,” Hendrick said. “I have communities I really love here. I love my academic program. I enjoy Burlington.”
As the university’s Title IX investigation got underway, COVID struck, and Hendrick returned home to complete the semester remotely.
While the pandemic paused the sexual assault inquiry, Hendrick found healing and therapy through family (siblings Sophia Hendrick and Jakob Linnebur, and parents Erin Kelly and Orin Hendrick), the outdoors (cycling, hiking, etc.), and the adoption of a mixed-breed rescue dog named Artemis.
Artemis has become a constant companion and therapy dog. Where Hendrick goes, Artemis follows.
“She’s platinum level emotional support,” Hendrick said. “When I adopted her, she had social anxiety, and we’ve learned to get better together.”
SPEAKING OUT
After being raped on Feb. 1, Hendrick reached out to the Title IX office and did not hear back until the first week of March. The pandemic further slowed the investigation, which began in April. It ended in August without a finding due to insufficient evidence.
Disappointed, Hendrick soldiered on.
Through intense personal work, the Environmental Studies major (with minors in studio art and wildlife biology) returned to school in the fall and resumed a high level of academic performance.
But when Hendrick’s abuser violated a no-contact order, frustrations boiled over. That led to an Instagram post on April 25. Hendrick had addressed being a survivor in previous posts. This was the first to criticize the Title IX office and its response.
The post received more than 3,500 likes, over 100 comments, and prompted many to privately contact Hendrick with their personal stories — of sexual assault, and seemingly fruitless university investigations.
It revealed the breadth of the problem.
“This is an issue that is affecting pretty much every student at UVM whether it’s you, or someone in your close circle,” Hendrick said, calling it “an institutional issue.”
TAKING ACTION
With the support of friends and family, and confidence gained through the work of other activists, Hendrick felt empowered to speak out.
When contacted to address the Student Government Association, Hendrick attended a public forum and talked about being a sexual assault survivor, the university’s response, and (while protecting anonymity) shared the experiences of the others who had reached out.
Afterward, the SGA passed an emergency resolution condemning UVM’s handling of sexual misconduct. Later a list of demands was released.
“If #metoo didn’t happen, I wouldn’t feel comfortable speaking out. The whole reason that I’ve been talking about being a survivor is because no one else is. If I don’t talk about it, we can’t make headway,” Hendrick said.
What followed was unexpected. A survivors solidarity walkout was planned, and an estimated 2,000 attended — including Hendrick’s parents, two sources of strength and unconditional love throughout everything. Slogans were shouted, displayed on signs, and written on buildings and sidewalks in chalk.
One sign said “I don’t feel safe” and another read “Listen, Believe, Support.”
The walkout ended at the Waterman Building, UVM’s administrative headquarters, where Hendrick spoke of the emotions they felt — anger, fear, grief, gratitude and hope — during the weeklong buildup to the deeply personal, intensely emotional event.
“I felt like I lit a match and expected a small little campfire, but it was a huge bonfire,” Hendrick said.
The organizers, including Hendrick, handed the UVM administration a list of demands — to increase sexual misconduct prevention and support services, implement better accountability measures, and audit the Title IX program — which were reportedly accepted.
How university officials will act upon those demands remains unclear. Disappointingly, Hendrick said, the school appears to be treating the situation as a public relations crisis.
DOING ENOUGH?
Hendrick’s efforts to improve conditions at UVM reflect lessons learned in St. Johnsbury.
Thinking back, Hendrick said the Academy instilled values of public service, giving back, and being a tight-knit community — and that change is possible and people can do better — while the youth lacrosse program taught players lifelong lessons.
“I grew up playing lacrosse for Tom Turek and he always said ‘Leave it better than you found it.’ And that’s definitely how I’ve tried to approach many things in my life, including right now. I could have left and gone somewhere else, but I care about my community and I want to keep making it better,” Hendrick said.
Moving forward, Hendrick doesn’t want to be defined as “a survivor.”
More than that, Hendrick is a student, a resident assistant, a teaching assistant, an artist, a photographer, an outdoors enthusiast, a cyclist, a hiker, a runner, an environmentalist, a friend, a sister, and a daughter.
But Hendrick accepts that being a survivor is part of their identity, and will keep working towards reforms at UVM.
Never satisfied, Hendrick sometimes wonders “Have I done enough?” An answer came last year.
“When I was first starting to go through the process and was being pretty open about, I was like ‘I don’t know how I can help people.’ And someone told me ‘You already are.’”
