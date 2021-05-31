ST. JOHNSBURY — From a wreath-tossing into the Passumpsic River to a chicken barbecue at American Legion Post 58, townspeople celebrated Memorial Day with a Main Street parade, music and a speech at Courtyard Park.
Escorted by the St. Johnsbury Police Department, Legion Post 58 members led the parade from the Father Lively Center on Main Street to Courtyard Park. In the parade was Pack 007, a St. Johnsbury Cub Scout troop.
Post Commander Michael O’Brien greeted attendants, and after a prayer, Legion member and Marine Corps. veteran John McClaughry, of Kirby, gave a speech mentioning military battles — from Bastione to D-Day and the Dec. 7, 1941 Pearl Harbor attack — reminding everyone that blood has had to be spilled from time to time to protect freedom and liberty. His hope, he added, is for future generations to not have to experience war.
Under the direction of conductor, Gary Aubin, the St. Johnsbury Town Band played patriotic music, concluding with a medley that encompassed several songs from over the history of the United States — from the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” to “For Those In Peril On The Sea.” The event concluded with a 21-gun salute, taps and a flag-raising.
Bridge Ceremony: Taps and a 21-gun salute were also held earlier in the morning on Veterans Memorial Bridge, with the tradition continuing of committing a wreath to the Passumpsic River below.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.