ST. JOHNSBURY — From a wreath-tossing into the Passumpsic River to a chicken barbecue at American Legion Post 58, townspeople celebrated Memorial Day with a Main Street parade, music and a speech at Courtyard Park.

Escorted by the St. Johnsbury Police Department, Legion Post 58 members led the parade from the Father Lively Center on Main Street to Courtyard Park. In the parade was Pack 007, a St. Johnsbury Cub Scout troop.

Post Commander Michael O’Brien greeted attendants, and after a prayer, Legion member and Marine Corps. veteran John McClaughry, of Kirby, gave a speech mentioning military battles — from Bastione to D-Day and the Dec. 7, 1941 Pearl Harbor attack — reminding everyone that blood has had to be spilled from time to time to protect freedom and liberty. His hope, he added, is for future generations to not have to experience war.

Under the direction of conductor, Gary Aubin, the St. Johnsbury Town Band played patriotic music, concluding with a medley that encompassed several songs from over the history of the United States — from the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” to “For Those In Peril On The Sea.” The event concluded with a 21-gun salute, taps and a flag-raising.

Bridge Ceremony: Taps and a 21-gun salute were also held earlier in the morning on Veterans Memorial Bridge, with the tradition continuing of committing a wreath to the Passumpsic River below.

