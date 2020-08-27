St. Johnsbury Officials Distribute Masks

St. Johnsbury officials distribute free masks to residents Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Leonard Field. Chad Whitehead said traffic had been slow about halfway through the 2-hour event during which packets of reusable masks and accompanying literature were distributed in a drive-up fashion. Whitehead said the town had about 1,700 masks to giveaway during the event. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)

