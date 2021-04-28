ST. JOHNSBURY — The town’s top managers reported to Rotarians on Monday a flurry of activity around town that they say has the local economy moving in the right direction.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead and Assistant Town Manager Joe Kasprzak, who is also the town’s economic development director, were the invited guests of the weekly St. Johnsbury Rotary Club meeting held online.
Considering their guests, a couple of Rotarians spoke of problematic potholes in town, but road conditions didn’t surface among the properties and projects Whitehead and Kasprzak discussed.
What did come up were examples of significant investment in town properties and the exciting fact that the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail will be completed next year, making the St. Johnsbury trail terminus a destination for lots of trail users.
Kasprzak said the trail could bring 50,000 to 100,000 visitors to town.
Whitehead said the town’s recently-completed Three Rivers Trailhead and a trail that leads from Bay Street is designed to take advantage of the rail trail, getting trail users downtown. He told Rotarians that plans are being discussed to extend the trail further along the river and closer to the LVRT terminus.
According to Whitehead, the town needs to better position itself for the people using the LVRT. “The amenities aren’t there,” he said. “When you get to St. Johnsbury, I want things to get nicer and nicer as you get closer to town.” He spoke about installing lighting on the trail and introducing artistic and cultural features to highlight town draws like the Athenaeum, the Fairbanks Museum and Dog Mountain.
Kasprzak took Rotarians, through a slide show, referring to several projects in town that were recently finished, works in progress or in the planning stage. Among those mentioned were Kingdom Animal Hospital on Railroad Street that will be opening soon in the former glove factory building, and the $15 million rehabilitation of the New Avenue House at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Railroad Street.
“This is a game-changing project,” he said. “It’s a real catalyst for our downtown.”
Occupancy of residents and commercial tenants is expected in the fall.
Kasprzak also spoke of two Eastern Avenue properties across the street from each other and how the completion of one project led to investment in the other. The Hughes family transformation of the former St. Jay Hardware building into the St. Johnsbury distillery encouraged Garret Hirchak, of Morrisville, to purchase the former state office building. He is currently preparing the space for businesses to rent.
Outside of the downtown, Kasprzak offered gratitude for the work being done by Matthew Ghafoori to rehab “probably the ugliest property we had in town,” at the intersection of Concord Avenue and Portland Street.
One of Kasprzak’s slides noted investment numbers for several projects in town that total 106,350 square feet being created or rehabilitated with current spending of over $27 million.
“I’m responding to inquiries (about available property) on a weekly basis,” said Kasprzak. “We’re getting to the point where that private investment is seemingly happening on its own.”
Whitehead said he hopes the town’s investment in the old Armory building and plan to transform it into a police station and dispatch center will encourage development in the space across the street that has been open since a fire destroyed buildings there in 2009.
“I think it’s St. Johnsbury’s time,” said Kasprzak. “It really feels like we’re rowing in the same direction.”
