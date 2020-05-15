St. Johnsbury Park & Ride To Close Monday As Project Resumes

ST. JOHNSBURY — Vehicles remaining in the park-and-ride parking lot as of 6 a.m. on Monday, May 18 will be subject to towing at the owner’s expense.
Work is scheduled to resume on the park-and-ride on May 18 and, in adherence with Gov. Scott’s “Work Smart, Stay Safe” order, a full closure of the facility is required in order to maintain the health and safety of the crew and general public.
Located on Route 2 at the end of Western Avenue, the park-and-ride will be closed for a duration of 40 days beginning on Monday, until Friday, June 26. Work to be completed during the closure will include paving of the base and wearing courses, line striping, installation of lighting components, sign installation and tree planting. On Monday, the contractor will mobilize equipment in order to begin removing concrete barricades and barrels from the parking area. They will also perform clean-up along the grass areas where winter plowing has deposited debris.
The lighting sub-contractor will also be mobilizing in order to start running wire through the previously-installed conduit and start the installation of the street-light assemblies.
Passengers will have the same arrangement beginning Monday, as they did when the park & ride was closed last summer, stated RCT Executive Director Nick D’Agostino. “We were given permission by the town for RCT passengers to park at 817 Bay St. when they close the park & ride. Passengers used this lot when it was closed last summer,” he stated on Thursday. “Since the park & ride will be closed, buses will simply swap that stop with the Bay Street location.” Passengers can’t park in this lot overnight or on weekends, D’Agostino added.
As far as the eventual transition of GMT to RCT, “we will leave all schedules and times the same so passengers will notice no difference other than riding on an RCT bus and paying no fares,” he said.
GMT/RCT UPDATE: Beginning in July, passengers of Green Mountain Transit’s (GMT) US2 Commuter, Route 100 Commuter, Morrisville Loop, and Morrisville Shopping Shuttle will have a new service provider, Rural Community Transit (RCT).
In March 2020, GMT held a round of virtual public meetings to discuss the transition in an effort to right size the bus system and to create cost efficiencies. While GMT has long been the fixed route transit provider in Lamoille County, RCT has been very present in the county as the paratransit provider. Both agencies expect a smooth transition for their passengers and communities.
“GMT’s priority throughout this transition is to ensure passengers who rely on GMT would not see changes to their current service,” said GMT General Manager Jon Moore. “We look forward to working together with RCT to ensure a seamless transition.”
D’agostino shares Moore’s enthusiasm. “RCT is excited to assume operations of these routes and continue GMT’s great service to passengers. In addition, we’re also excited to bring our fare-free model to Lamoille County and the portion of the US2 Commuter previously operated by GMT. Operating the buses fare-free is important to RCT.” Increasing accessibility, ridership and awareness of public transportation are all factors that contributed to the decision, he added.
The transition of service is expected to happen in early July. GMT and RCT will post updates online at RideGMT.com and RideRCT.org, on social media, and on-board vehicles.
