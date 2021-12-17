St. Johnsbury Patrol Commander Placed On Paid Leave, Again

ST. JOHNSBURY – For the second time in 3 years, a veteran Vermont State Trooper in the Northeast Kingdom has been placed on paid leave while the department conducts an internal investigation into his behavior.
Sgt. David Roos, who is assigned to the St. Johnsbury barracks as a patrol commander, was placed on “temporary relief from duty status” on Dec. 7, department spokesman Adam Silverman told the Caledonian-Record in response to a Vermont Public Records request on Friday.
He said it is a form of paid leave for Roos, who has been employed by the state for more than 14 years.
The case centers on complaints about his treatment of women within the department, according to employees familiar with the case.
The complaint is now in the hands of the VSP Internal Affairs Division, which is allowed to operate in secret under Vermont law.
The case creates an interesting predicament for the Vermont State Troopers union. The union may have to defend Roos, while turning aside complaints made by other dues-paying union members about his conduct.
Mike O’Neil, executive director of the state police union, declined comment on Friday.
State police hired Roos on July 16, 2007, and he has spent his career either assigned to the St. Johnsbury or Derby barracks. He was moved from St. Johnsbury to Derby when promoted to sergeant on April 3, 2016.
It was three years ago while Roos was assigned to the Derby barracks that he was placed on leave in a case that later revealed he apparently had mishandled seized firearms, officials said.
Like this time, Roos was placed on leave on Dec. 5, 2018, with no disclosure to the public.
In the end, Roos was sidelined for 77 days during an investigation into possibly mishandling evidence, officials and records show.
Public inquiries to the Department of Public Safety at the time failed to generate a proper response about Roos and his 11-week paid leave.
Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett was more forthcoming when she alerted local defense lawyers.
“Sgt. Roos was found in possession of evidence that had been reported missing from the Vermont State Police evidence room,” Barrett wrote at the time.
The veteran prosecutor wrote her office had been made “aware of possible Brady material related to Sgt. David Roos.”
Brady material is named for a landmark United States Supreme Court decision in 1963 known as “Brady vs. Maryland.” It requires prosecutors to turn over all evidence to the defense that might vindicate a defendant including information about officer credibility. Brady’s murder conviction was overturned.
“The Vermont State Police are now conducting an investigation and the state’s attorney’s office will make any disclosure required by law once the Vermont State Police has completed its investigation,” Barrett said at the time.
