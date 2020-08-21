St. Johnsbury Planning September Concerts

This sculpture of the original Sally, featured in Stephen Huneck's children's books and artwork, is on display in Depot Square Park overlooking the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

There might be some music happening in St. Johnsbury next month.

The town is working on a collaboration with Catamount Arts, Discover St Johnsbury and the town’s Bicycle Pedestrian Committee to schedule some live music events at three locations in the downtown on a couple of Saturday afternoons in September.

