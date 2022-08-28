St. Johnsbury Police Arrest NY Man On Warrant, Discover Cocaine
This contraband was found on Michael PauPaw of New York man on Aug. 27.

ST. JOHNSBURY — A New York man was charged with possession of cocaine after being arrested on a warrant Saturday at 35 Washington Ave.

A search warrant obtained by St. Johnsbury Cpl. Steven Hartwell took police to the Washington Avenue address where they found Michael PauPaw of Far Rockaway, N.Y. Police learned that PauPaw had a $20,000 arrest warrant out of Windsor County Superior Court (original case investigated by the Hartford, Vermont police) for heroin trafficking, cocaine trafficking and false information to a law enforcement officer.

