St. Johnsbury Police Arrest NY Man On Warrant, Discover Cocaine

ST. JOHNSBURY — A New York man was charged with possession of cocaine after being arrested on a warrant Saturday at 35 Washington Ave.
A search warrant obtained by St. Johnsbury Cpl. Steven Hartwell took police to the Washington Avenue address where they found Michael PauPaw of Far Rockaway, N.Y. Police learned that PauPaw had a $20,000 arrest warrant out of Windsor County Superior Court (original case investigated by the Hartford, Vermont police) for heroin trafficking, cocaine trafficking and false information to a law enforcement officer.
Cpl. Hartell reported that PauPaw had a significant quantity of a white, powdery, rock-like substance secreted on his person “in his testicular region.” The substance later field-tested presumptively positive for the chemical properties of cocaine base with an approximate weight, police said, of one ounce. PauPaw was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on the warrant with bail set at $20,000, and flash-cited into Caledonia Superior Court with an arraignment date of today.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.