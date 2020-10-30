St. Johnsbury Police have apprehended a man accused of providing alcohol to minors on two separate occasions.

Connor S. Foster-Leon, 23, was picked up on an arrest warrant after being spotted on Oct. 23 by St. Johnsbury Police Officers Robert Gerrish and Davis Guyer in the Maplefields parking lot on Western Avenue. The warrant for Foster-Leon had been active since July 1.

