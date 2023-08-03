St. Johnsbury Police Caution Public About Vehicle Break-ins

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
ST. JOHNSBURY — There’s been a recent surge in vehicle break-ins, and police urge people to lock their car doors.
“In the past three or four days, we’ve had seven or eight motor vehicles entered during the night,” said Chief Tim Page. “We would urge everyone to lock their vehicles for the evening and if they have been broken into to give us a call (802-748-2314),” he said.
Most of the vehicles entered have been parked in the village, and the chief said it hasn’t been one particular area. A couple of other vehicles outside the special services district were targeted and Vermont State Police are looking into those crimes.
There has been no forced entry into any of the vehicles; the person responsible is targeting only vehicles left unlocked.
“If the car is unlocked, they’re entering it and grabbing what they find,” said the chief. He said he is not aware that anything of significant value was stolen in any of the car break-ins. “There might have been a a purse or a computer or something that I’m not aware of, but mostly they’re just grabbing whatever is there.”
The chief said no matter where people live, they should get in the habit of locking their vehicle doors.
“I lock my vehicle inside my garage,” he said. “Lock your doors and don’t leave any valuables inside your vehicle.”
The timeframe for all the recent break-ins has been in the overnight hours.
The chief is asking residents to report any suspicious person wandering around parked vehicles. He also asks that people who record any suspicious activity through surveillance cameras to make that video available to police.
The police department notes words of caution and advice on its social media space.
Why locking up matters:
• Deters Opportunistic Thieves: Many vehicle thefts are crimes of opportunity. Thieves often target unlocked cars because it’s quick and easy to snatch valuables and escape unnoticed. Let’s not make it easy for them!
• Protects Your Valuables: Whether it’s expensive gadgets, wallets, jewelry, or important documents, leaving them in plain sight can be tempting for thieves. By locking your car, you reduce the chances of becoming a victim.
• Prevents Vehicle Theft: Of course, an unlocked car also becomes an easy target for car thieves themselves. Don’t risk losing your entire vehicle just because it wasn’t properly secured.
• Don’t forget to take your phone and other valuable items with you when leaving the car. If you must leave something inside, stash it out of sight before you reach your destination.
• Park in well-lit and secure areas whenever possible. Avoid isolated or poorly lit spots, as they provide cover for criminals.
• Install anti-theft devices and alarms to add an extra layer of protection to your vehicle.
