St. Johnsbury Police Caution Public About Vehicle Break-ins
St. Johnsbury Police cruisers

ST. JOHNSBURY — There’s been a recent surge in vehicle break-ins, and police urge people to lock their car doors.

“In the past three or four days, we’ve had seven or eight motor vehicles entered during the night,” said Chief Tim Page. “We would urge everyone to lock their vehicles for the evening and if they have been broken into to give us a call (802-748-2314),” he said.

