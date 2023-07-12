St Johnsbury Police Chief Will Retire This Year
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page

St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page will retire in five months.

“I’m gonna retire come December,” said Chief Page on Wednesday. “It’s time. I’m ready to retire. I did what I came here to do and it’s time for the town to get some new blood in here and move the department forward.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments