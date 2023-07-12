St Johnsbury Police Chief Will Retire This Year

St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page will retire in five months.
“I’m gonna retire come December,” said Chief Page on Wednesday. “It’s time. I’m ready to retire. I did what I came here to do and it’s time for the town to get some new blood in here and move the department forward.”
Chief Page spent 20 years with the Vermont State Police (VSP) and the last six years running the St. Johnsbury Police Department.
The Chief will also help the town recruit his replacement.
“I’d like to thank Tim for his years of service,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead on Wednesday. “He’s been a dedicated Chief - not only to the town - but also to the officers and dispatchers that he supervises. I look forward to the next few months working with him to onboard a new chief.”
An advertisement seeking a new St. Johnsbury police chief has now been posted on the Vermont League of Cities & Towns website.
Chief Page took over the police department in 2017. He succeeded acting chief Capt. Jason Gray following the resignation of former Police Chief Clem Houde.
Page had previously served as a state trooper at the Bradford Barracks, Royalton Barracks and with the VSP Major Crimes Unit.
After retiring from the VSP at the rank of detective sergeant in 2009, Page served with the Orange County Sheriffs’ Department before landing the St. Johnsbury job.
Before becoming a state trooper, Page served in the United States Air Force where he was assigned to a unit providing security at the Pentagon for the offices of the Secretary of Defense and Secretary of the U.S. Air Force.
