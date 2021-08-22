St. Johnsbury Police Cite Homeless Man With Multiple Arson Spree Friday Night

A homeless man is accused of setting multiple arson fires around St. Johnsbury Friday night but was stopped by the quick response of some Good Samaritans, St. Johnsbury Police and the St. Johnsbury Fire Department.
James McChesney, 40, was apprehended on Eastern Avenue by St. Johnsbury Police Corporal Steven Hartwell after allegedly using a can of construction grade adhesive to set building and car fires during a 30-minute arson spree on Portland Street, Washington Avenue and in the Depot Square area.
McChesney was then jailed for lack of $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday at 1 p.m. to answer five counts of 2nd degree arson, said police.
The first call reporting a structure fire at the “Dolgin Docks” building at 667 Portland Street came into St. Johnsbury Dispatch at 11:08 p.m. on Friday. The first Engine Company arrived on the scene of the burning building minutes later. The firefighters quickly doused the fire burning on the outside of the structure and removed several pieces of siding to make sure the fire did not extend into the walls of the building.
“It was almost there,” said interim St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Christopher Olsen. “If we were five minutes later that whole business would have been up in smoke.”
Shortly after the Dolgin Docks fire was reported a second report came in to dispatch about a fire on the porch of the Planned Parenthood building at 501 Portland Street. Then a burning Jeep Cherokee parked on Washington Avenue was reported.
Police say a short time later some Good Samaritans saw McChesney set fire to a bench on the front porch of the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center in Depot Square - which began burning the American Flag hanging above it. The witnesses extinguished the blaze and called police to report a “short white male with no shirt, brandishing a large knife, and carrying a can.”
Cpl. Hartwell and Ofc. Davis Guyer responded as another car fire erupted near the Star Movie Theatre at the corner of Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue.
The officers located the suspect matching the description of the reported arsonist walking along Eastern Avenue near the Mustard Seed soup kitchen and took him into custody.
Police said McChesney did not go quietly and had to be Tased.
When McChesney was arrested, police said they found him with a lighter, a hunting knife and a can of commercial adhesive marked as “flammable” which matched the substance located at the scenes of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
