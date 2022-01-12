St. Johnsbury Police say a man who acted disorderly Tuesday night was motivated by hate.
Jordan Passut, 40, was arrested after police responded to the report of a disturbance on Cote Court about 10:05 p.m. A report from Officer Robert Gerrish notes that he and Sgt. Aaron Rivard responded but did not find a reason to arrest anyone based on the initial complaint. What they did find, Officer Gerrish stated, was Passut in violation of a court-ordered 24-hour curfew and a no alcohol condition. The officer further stated that complaints were made that “Passut had conducted himself in a disorderly fashion while making statements motivated by the racial characteristics of members of the public who were present on scene.”
Passut was taken into custody and lodged in jail on $100 bail. Charges against him are two counts of violating court orders and one count of disorderly conduct with an enhanced penalty provision for a hate crime.
This was the second time recently that police have responded to Cote Court to deal with Passut. On Dec. 27, he was arrested for unlawful mischief, disorderly conduct and two counts of violating conditions of release. In that case he is accused of jumping on the hood of a vehicle with someone inside and trying to smash the windshield. The arraignment in that case is set for Jan. 31.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.