St. Johnsbury Police Earn 13 Percent Raise

St. Johnsbury Police Officers are getting a significant raise, and the town hopes it will attract new officers.
The town select board approved the four-year contract during their meeting on Monday night.
The contract goes into effect immediately with a 13 percent raise for officers this year. There will also be increases in pay during the following three years based on the consumer price index issued by the federal government.
“We value the men and women that work in our dispatch and police department who have been working tirelessly to combat crime and keep our neighborhoods safe,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead.
But the police department needs more officers.
“We currently have several vacancies within the department at a time when law enforcement is a difficult profession to attract people into,” said Whitehead. “Anyone interested in becoming a law enforcement officer is encouraged to reach out to Chief Timothy Page.”
Christopher Hoar of the New England Police Benevolent Association negotiated the contract with the town.
“We are taking a step forward in recognizing the invaluable contributions of the St. Johnsbury Police Department’s law enforcement professionals,” said Hoar. “Our goal is to enhance the municipality’s ability to hire and retain employees, while ensuring our members safety and well-being.”
Hoar also said it was important to understand the unique challenges faced by the law enforcement community across Vermont and remain mindful of the staffing crisis.
“I commend the Town of St. Johnsbury and I am grateful for the dedication and professionalism exhibited by the New England PBA union members there,” said Hoar.
