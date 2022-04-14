St. Johnsbury Police Investigate Craigslist Kitten Scam

St. Johnsbury Police are seeking the arrest of a Rhode Island woman connected to a CraigsList scam involving a kitten.
Victoria Cesario, 24, of Central Falls, R.I., is accused of negotiating a deal for a kitten through an online CraigsList post but then failing to deliver in February.
Officer Robert Gerrish reported that Destiny Webster, 22, of Berlin, N.H., responded to the posting and paid money to buy one of the kittens advertised. According to the information communicated to Webster, the seller was in Vermont. Webster reported to police that she was told through the transaction to meet the seller at Dunkin Donuts in St. Johnsbury on Feb. 27 where she could collect her kitten.
“Neither the cat nor the other party showed,” stated Officer Gerrish.
The officer began an investigation and tracked the payment to Cesario. He has requested an arrest warrant.
Charges expected against Cesario are identity theft, computer crime/unauthorized access to computers for fraudulent purposes and petit larceny.
Officer Gerrish noted a warning for people to avoid similar victimization. “The St. Johnsbury Police Department would like to remind residents to not send money to unknown parties over the internet before receiving goods or services. If a physical meet-up is required to obtain the merchandise, the money can always be exchanged at the time of sale, rather than sent in advance,” he wrote.
