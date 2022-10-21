St. Johnsbury Police are investigating a shooting that took place outside 72 Maple St. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Officers were executing a search warrant on Apt. 3 on Friday morning. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A Massachusetts man is being held on $20,000 bail as part of the investigation into a Thursday night shooting at 72 Maple Street in St. Johnsbury.
In addition, St. Johnsbury Police said they seized 260 bags of fentanyl, a gun and a “substantial amount of marijuana,” from the property, said Detective Sgt. Lester Cleary on Friday evening.
Tomas Gomez-Salazar, 20, of North Weymouth, Mass., is accused of trafficking fentanyl and giving false information to police. Detective Cleary said Salazar tried to give a false name.
But as of Friday night, Salazar had not been accused of the shooting which occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police said they were told that shots had been fired in the area of 72 Maple Street and that a vehicle was seen leaving the area and a description of the vehicle was dispatched to area law enforcement.
The shooting victim has been identified as Xavion Martin, 21, of Springfield, Mass., who was shot in the stomach. Police say the bullet ended up being lodged in Martin’s left arm.
Martin was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury and then transported by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Detective Cleary said he had spoken with Martin and it appeared the injury was not life-threatening.
While St. Johnsbury Police were conducting their investigation, Vermont State Police spotted the suspect vehicle in Lyndonville and stopped it on McGoff Hill at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.
There were five people in the vehicle and all were taken into custody for questioning including Salazar - who is the only suspect currently facing charges.
Troopers said they located a bag containing fentanyl. Police are seeking a warrant to search the vehicle which has been impounded at the state police barracks.
On Friday morning, multiple St. Johnsbury Police officers executed a search warrant at Apartment #3 at 72 Maple Street.
Drugs and a firearm were discovered at the scene, said police.
Detective Cleary also said blood was found in the apartment building, the driveway and up the stairs.
Gomez-Salazar is being held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
The building where the incident took place is owned by Kevin and Deborah Moore of Lyndonville.
