A Massachusetts man is being held on $20,000 bail as part of the investigation into a Thursday night shooting at 72 Maple Street in St. Johnsbury.

In addition, St. Johnsbury Police said they seized 260 bags of fentanyl, a gun and a “substantial amount of marijuana,” from the property, said Detective Sgt. Lester Cleary on Friday evening.

