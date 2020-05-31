St. Johnsbury Police are investigating vandalism at Good Shepherd School on Maple Street.
The vandalism was discovered Friday morning and reportedly took place between 2 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. the following morning.
There were multiple broken windows in the back of the school. The incident is under investigation and anyone with information may contact Officer Saad at 748-2314.
