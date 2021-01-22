St. Johnsbury Police officers assisted agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Service in apprehending a fugitive from justice on Thursday morning.
The arrest of Teriq D. Moore, 27, of Newark, N.J., took place at 57 Harrison Ave. in St. Johnsbury about 7:30 a.m. Assisting federal agents were St. Johnsbury Police Capt. Jason Gray, Lt. Mark Bickford and Officer Robert Gerrish. Moore is wanted in New Jersey on charges of possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, manufacturing/distributing/dispensing marijuana and receiving stolen property.
