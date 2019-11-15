It’s a whole new look for St. Johnsbury police officers and it’s all to benefit military veterans and their families.

SJPD is one of more than 120 police departments nationwide participating in the “Home Base No Shave Campaign” to raise mental health awareness and to raise funds to support veterans and military families impacted by war.

