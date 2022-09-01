St. Johnsbury Police Nab Wanted Man On Western Avenue

St. Johnsbury Police have apprehended a man accused of buying thousands of dollars worth of tools on his employer’s account and then trading them for drugs.
Gary B. Bolton, 32, homeless, failed to appear in Caledonia Superior Court for arraignment in May on two counts of false pretenses or false tokens. The court then issued a judicial summons for Bolton giving him a second chance to appear for arraignment in June.
Caledonia Superior Court
But again, Bolton did not appear leading Judge Justin P. Jiron to issue an arrest warrant with bail set at $500.
According to a press release issued by St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish, Bolton was arrested on Western Avenue just before 5 a.m. on Thursday and taken to jail. Bolton later pleaded not guilty to the charges in Caledonia Superior Court and was released on conditions.
Bolton is accused in court documents of charging items to the business account of Robert Barnes, 67, at the St. Johnsbury Aubuchon Hardware store in September and October of 2021. Barnes is the owner of “Bob’s Construction” located in the town of Wheelock.
Barnes told police that Bolton had briefly worked for his company and then made fraudulent purchases including a Honda generator, a battery pack and several power tools.
Police said in their report that during the investigation they later located Bolton at Maplefields convenience store on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury and interviewed him.
“Bolton stated that he then took the materials ‘to the city’ and exchanged them for drugs,” said police.
Bolton faces a possible sentence of up to 11 years in prison and $3,000 in fines if convicted.
