St. Johnsbury Police Nab Wanted Man On Western Avenue

Gary Bolton

St. Johnsbury Police have apprehended a man accused of buying thousands of dollars worth of tools on his employer’s account and then trading them for drugs.

Gary B. Bolton, 32, homeless, failed to appear in Caledonia Superior Court for arraignment in May on two counts of false pretenses or false tokens. The court then issued a judicial summons for Bolton giving him a second chance to appear for arraignment in June.

