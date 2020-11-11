As the nation continues to grapple with COVID-19, there is growing concern that the mental health impact from COVID may be the next pandemic. Increased stress and anxiety, combined with existing mental health injuries, can have deadly results — particularly for Veterans. With reports of military suicides increasing by as much as 20 percent in 2020, local first responders are raising awareness about the mental health crisis by participating in the Home Base No-Shave campaign in support of Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation, and Massachusetts General Hospital Program.

Police officers from St. Johnsbury have pledged a $100 donation to either forego the traditional grooming policy and grow beards and mustaches, or wear special Home Base No-Shave neck gaiter or face mask throughout the month of November. Thanks to the support of our police officers and others from across the nation, Home Base is able to provide world-class clinical care at no cost to our Veterans and Military Families impacted by the invisible wounds.

