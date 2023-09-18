St. Johnsbury Police responded to 35 Washington Avenue in St. Johnsbury for a report of a man with an ax that was trying to break into residences, banging on doors and threatening to break windows.
Shawn D. Greenwood, 51, failed to show up in Caledonia Superior Court for arraignment on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct on Monday.
Judge Michael R. Kainen then issued an arrest warrant with $200 bail.
Caledonia Superior Court
St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson said he was dispatched on July 31 at 7:50 a.m. to Washington Avenue and quickly located Greenwood on the porch.
“Greenwood observed me and hurried through the doorway to the hallway and locking the door behind him,” wrote Ofc. Johnson in his report. “I warned Greenwood that I would kick the door in and he would receive additional charges for resisting arrest. Greenwood eventually opened the door. When Greenwood spoke I smelled a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his person.”
Greenwood stated that he didn’t do anything but police then spoke to a witness, Miranda Chaput, 30.
“Chaput stated that Greenwood had come here from the ‘campsite’ carrying an ax and that he said he was going to ‘kill Wade,’” wrote Ofc. Johnson. “It is known to me that Greenwood is homeless and resides in a tent down by the river. I am familiar with Wade Whitehouse, 40, from past police involvements and was aware that he resided in the basement at 35 Washington Avenue.”
Chaput told police that Greenwood had drank a large bottle of “100 proof liquor,” and said that Greenwood attempted to break the door.
“I returned to the front porch (and) placed Greenwood in handcuffs,” wrote Ofc. Johnson. “While placing Greenwood in handcuffs he threatened Chaput calling her a rat and telling her that she is dead.”
Greenwood faces a possible sentence of up to 60 days in prison and a $500 fine.
