St. Johnsbury Police responded to 35 Washington Avenue in St. Johnsbury for a report of a man with an ax that was trying to break into residences, banging on doors and threatening to break windows.

Shawn D. Greenwood, 51, failed to show up in Caledonia Superior Court for arraignment on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct on Monday.

