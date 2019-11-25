St. Johnsbury Police Say Homeless Man Robs Deli

St. Johnsbury Police say this man robbed Horizon’s Deli Saturday.

St. Johnsbury Police say a homeless man committed an armed robbery at Horizon’s Deli Saturday night.

Jeffrey T. Tompkins, 38, was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court today at 1 p.m. on charges of assault & robbery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault.

0
0
1
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.