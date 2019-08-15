ST. JOHNSBURY — Police executed a search warrant at 955 Portland St. Tuesday.
St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page said officers searched the property about 6 p.m. as part of an investigation into a pair of recent burglaries. Police said stolen property was recovered during the search and that charges are pending and the investigations are continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.