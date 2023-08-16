St. Johnsbury Police Seek Domino’s Thief

A person is seen on surveillance camera in connection with an armed robbery the night of August 15 at Domino's Pizza in St. Johnsbury.

ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Police are looking for an armed robber that hit Dominos’ Pizza on Railroad Street the night of Aug. 15.

Police say it happened at approximately 11 p.m. According to the police report, the armed assailant fled the restaurant running in the direction of the railroad tracks.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments