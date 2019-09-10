St. Johnsbury Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a hit-and-run car crash in the municipal parking lot near the Kingdom Taproom on Railroad Street.
Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary reported that police were alerted to the crime on Aug. 29 a little after 9:30 p.m. People dining at the Taproom told police that their parked vehicle in the lot had been struck by another vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.