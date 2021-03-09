St. Johnsbury Preparing For Outdoor Dining On Railroad Street

St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead told the select board on Monday that the town is ready to once again embrace outdoor dining on Railroad Street in the spring.
“Outside seating and marketplace policies and impacts on pedestrians and parking will probably be very similar to what we saw last year where people can apply for a permit through my office,” said Whitehead. “We’ll have (public works) and the police department and parking take a look at what the impacts are and make sure that we’ve got clear pedestrian pathways to allow people to get businesses open and out on the sidewalk.”
The town is working with the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce and local businesses to make sure the outdoor dining process is done in “an organized way,” said Whitehead.
In addition, the town is also working with regional planning authority NVDA on a downtown parking and pedestrian traffic plan with an eye toward the projected completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
“There’s estimates of upwards of 50,000 visits a year and possibly up to $3 million dollars worth of impact on our economy from those users,” said Whitehead. “We want to make sure that we’re thoughtful on how we lay out our parking to accommodate those things.”
Gov. Phil Scott has announced he plans to have the rail trail finished within the next two years.
“VTtrans is taking over the management of that project and they’ve laid out a pretty solid schedule of getting that done and opened by the end of summer 2023,” said Whitehead. “So we want to be in-line with that.”
The east end of the cross-state rail-trail ended on South Main Street until the town began developing an extension that takes rail-trail riders along the river and eventually into the downtown near the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center.
“We need to finalize that rail-trail riverfront piece so that at the end of two years our section of the path is really a draw,” said Whitehead.
