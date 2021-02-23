ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) remains in full lockdown in response to the positive COVID-19 test of a staff member in early February.
According to the Vermont Department Of Corrections (DOC), outbreak testing on Feb. 11 returned one positive staff case. A second round of outbreak testing on Feb. 19 showed no new positive cases among staff or inmates. All NECC staff and inmates will be tested again on Feb. 26.
The total number of new positive staff cases at NECC since the start of the pandemic remains at five. As of Tuesday, a total of 66 DOC staff members and 275 inmates system-wide have tested positive for COVID-19.
